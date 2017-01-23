Donald Trump Blows a Kiss at FBI Director James Comey

President Donald Trump blew a kiss to James Comey during their very first meeting. The meeting took place in the Blue Room of the White House. Trump said of Comey, "He's become more famous than me."

Image: Screenshot/YouTube

Comey looked both embarrassed and nervous to receive the air kiss from the President. He held his hands together smiling as he walked over to shake the President's hand. Trump also appeared to give Comey a kiss on the cheek or whisper in his ear.Comey is one of the few men in government who towers over President Trump. Comey is 6 feet and 8 inches tall. He has been accused by some of helping Trump win the election by announcing a new development in Hillary Clinton's server case with just a few days remaining before election day. Trump went on to win the election in the Electoral College but lost the popular vote by around 3 million votes. Take a look:

