Donald Trump Tags Wrong Ivanka in Retweet of Random Twitter User

President-elect Donald Trump has been known to occasionally retweet random Twitter users. Saturday Night Live even has a skit (see below) poking fun at him for this very behavior. He did this again last night in two separate tweets.

Photo: SNL/YouTube

Donald Trump retweeted a user named @drgoodspine in one of his retweets. Dr. Goodspine has since deleted all of his tweets. Trump's retweet says, "@drgoodspine: @realDonaldTrump @Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class."The @Ivanka Twitter account is run by a woman from England named Ivanka Magic. As outlets like The Week are noting she may get a brief moment of fame thanks to Trump's mistake. Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump's Twitter account is @IvankaTrump Ivanka Majic noticed Trump's tweet and suggested he tweet more carefully. She responded , "And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange."It is good advice to read carefully before you retweet someone especially if it someone you have never retweeted before. Here is the SNL skit where Trump (played by Alec Baldwin) retweets random Twitter users:

