Donald Trump to Use Personal Twitter Account as President

Donald Trump will keep tweeting during his presidency. He takes the oath of office on Friday, January 20th. Donald Trump will also continue to use his @realDonaldTrump Twitter account. He will not switch to the @POTUS account that President Obama is using as the U.S. President.

Image: Twitter

A recent poll from Qunnipac University found that 64% of American want Trump to close his personal Twitter account. Even most Republicans want him to close it by 49% compared to 45% that want him to keep tweeting. Younger voters want Trump to stop tweeting even more than older Americans. 71% of Americans aged 18 to 34 want Trump to stop tweeting from @realDonaldTrump.Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, says in a statement, "140 characters may not be enough to tell Donald Trump just how much Americans want him to knock off the tweeting. While the president-elect argues his missives inform, many say stow the phone."As Mediate reports , Donald Trump told the Sunday Times that he wants to keep using his Twitter account to battle the "dishonest" media. Trump explains that all he has do is go "bing bing bing" on Twitter and he can correct what he thinks has been inaccurate coverage.Trump says, "@realDonaldTrump I think, I'll keep it . . . so I've got 46 million people right now - that’s a lot, that's really a lot - but 46 million = including Facebook, Twitter and ya know, Instagram, so when you think that you're 46 million there, I'd rather just let that build up and just keep it @realDonaldTrump, it's working - and the tweeting, I thought I'd do less of it, but I'm covered so dishonestly by the press - so dishonestly - that I can put out Twitter - and it's not 140, it's now 280 — I can go bing bing bing . . . and they put it on and as soon as I tweet it out — this morning on television, Fox - 'Donald Trump, we have breaking news."President Obama will switch back to using just his @BarackObama account after the election. He has over 80 million followers on the account. That's over four times the amount of followers Trump has on Twitter. It remains to be seen what will happen to the @POTUS account if Trump is not going to use it directly. It could just retweet Trump.

