FabUplus is a New Health, Fitness and Lifestyle Magazine

FabUplus Magazine is a new quarterly health, fitness and lifestyle magazine that showcases the plus size community. It also encourages women to be confident with the way they look. The company says there are over 167 million plus sized women in the U.S. and Canada and that it is a demographic traditionally left untouched by the publishing world.

Photo: FabUplus

The cover of the premier issue features TLC's Whitney Way Thore, star of. Her cover story has the tagline, "Nobody Shame." The cover issues also features stories on dating, recipes, plus size online shopping, beauty tips and loving the body you have. The magazine offers both print and online subscriptions.Shannon Svingen-Jones, owner and founder of, says in a statement, "Our goal is to empower, encourage and inspire women to maintain a healthy lifestyle no matter what your size. Size does not define one's health and fitness level, andcelebrates a woman's inner curves. The unique editorial content relates to the plus sized community, engaging and informing women to be fit, healthy and curvy at the same time."

More from The Write News

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus