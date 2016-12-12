Instagram Live Video Rolling Out to U.S. Users

Instagram is taking on Snapchat by launching a new live stream feature called Instagram Live. It is currently rolling out to users in the U.S. Instagram first introduced the new feature last month.

Photo: Instagram

Instagram says, "It's easy to go live - just swipe right from feed to open the camera, tap the 'Start Live Video' button and start sharing for up to an hour. Your friends may get a notification when you go live so they can tune in. While you're live, you can pin a comment for everyone to see or turn comments off altogether." reports that these live videos from Instagram will vanish after they end. No replays or additional views will be available. The idea is that this may encourage more users to share live videos.You can find more information about how to share a live video here . The number of viewers on your live video will be shown on the top right of the screen and comments will appear at the bottom.is reporting that Instagram Live Video is expected to roll out to all U.S. users over the next 72 hours. A video released in November by Instagram shows people using the service, including a girl showing her cast to friends. Take a look:

