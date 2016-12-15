Instagram Reaches 600 Million User Mark

Instagram announced today that it has reached the 600 million user mark. The Facebook owned social network says 100 million of these users were added in the past six months.

A lot has changed this year, but the Instagram community and the diversity of expression it provides has remained consistent. And you now have more ways to share than ever before with Instagram Stories, live video and disappearing photos and videos in Direct. Additionally, with updated safety tools that give you more control over comments and other parts of your experience, we're working to make Instagram safer than ever for connection and self-expression.

Image: Instagram

recent Pew study found that 79% of Internet users are on Facebook and 32% use Instagram. Instagram is used by more females and the demographics skew younger than Facebook.Here is what Instagram had to say about its latest milestone:Instagram appears to be headed for 1 billion users at its current pace but it may need to find a way to interest more users over 50 years of age to get there faster.

