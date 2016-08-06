Mobile Mogul Kim Kardashian Talks Feminism at BlogHer Conference

Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular Twitter users. She is approaching the 50 million followers mark on the social networking service. She also has a popular emoji app, called Kimoji, and a popular mobile game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

Photo: Forbes

Kim is doing so well in the mobile arena that she recently coveredmagazine. You can find the cover story here which says Kim made $45 million from hergame. The app has been downloaded 45 million times since June 2014.Kim talked about feminism at the BlogHer 2016 conference. She doesn't see herself as a feminist but she is very supportive of women. She says, "I don't like labels. I do what makes me happy and I want women to be confident. I'm so supportive of women."She says "Be confident within you." She says she does try to keep some aspect of her life private, such as her home life with her husband, Kanye West. She says she likes sharing selfies because she feels good about herself. She noted that she has lost 70 pounds since her second child. Take a look:

More from The Write News

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus