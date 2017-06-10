Sarah Huckabee Sanders Confuses Twitter With Emoji Filled Tweet

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump's Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary, confused Twitter users this morning when a tweet filled with numerous emojis was sent from her Twitter account. Some of the emojis in the tweet included stoplights, anchors, world maps and European castles. There were also singular uses of the derelict house, small airplane and fountain emojis. The tweet also included the nonsense word "lolaklkk."

Image: Twitter

