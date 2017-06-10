Sarah Huckabee Sanders Confuses Twitter With Emoji Filled Tweet
Posted on June 10, 2017
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump's Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary, confused Twitter users this morning when a tweet filled with numerous emojis was sent from her Twitter account. Some of the emojis in the tweet included stoplights, anchors, world maps and European castles. There were also singular uses of the derelict house, small airplane and fountain emojis. The tweet also included the nonsense word "lolaklkk."Sanders explained later that the tweet was made when her 3-year-old stole her phone. She says, "This is what happens when your 3 year old steals your phone. Thanks Huck! #neverleaveyourphoneunlocked."
Some Twitter users thought it was a secret Russian code or the emoji-version of "covfefe." With all the emoji references to travel and roads she could have joked it was to show the importance of Trump's infrastructure plans.
Sanders has left the tweet up for others to enjoy. It has over 4,400 retweets and nearly 8,000 likes. There are also many hilarious responses.
Image: Twitter
More from The Write News