Sean Spicer Tells Reporters Covfefe Tweet Was Not a Mistake
Posted on May 31, 2017
Sean Spicer held an audio only press briefing today with reporters. One of the subject discussed was President Trump's "covfefe" gaffe overnight. The apparent typo was included in a tweet that read, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." The tweet remained posted for several hours before being deleted. It has been widely mocked on Twitter.Spicer surprised reporters at the briefing by arguing the tweet was not a type but a word known only to an elite few. He said, "The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant." As Raw Story notes the reporters burst into laughter at Spicer's claim. Spicer would not explain the hidden secret meaning of "covfefe." Here is the audio:
Image: MSNBC/YouTube
