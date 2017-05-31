Sean Spicer Tells Reporters Covfefe Tweet Was Not a Mistake

Sean Spicer held an audio only press briefing today with reporters. One of the subject discussed was President Trump's "covfefe" gaffe overnight. The apparent typo was included in a tweet that read, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." The tweet remained posted for several hours before being deleted. It has been widely mocked on Twitter.

Image: MSNBC/YouTube

More from The Write News

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus