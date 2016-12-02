Self Magazine to End Print Edition

Conde Nast has announced plans to shutter the print edition of Self magazine. WWD reports that the print version of the magazine will end with the February issue. The online self.com site will continue.

Photo: Self

says 20 jobs are being cut along with the closure of the print version of. Executive digital director Carolyn Klystra is to become the new editor in chief ofwhile current editor in chief Joyce Chang exits.also notes falling print circulation forbut growing traffic at self.com had already reduced its print frequency from 12 issue a year to 10.The closure of print magazines has been a trend since the Internet became an established medium and has accelerated in recent years.

