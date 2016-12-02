Self Magazine to End Print Edition
Posted on December 2, 2016
Conde Nast has announced plans to shutter the print edition of Self magazine. WWD reports that the print version of the magazine will end with the February issue. The online self.com site will continue.WWD says 20 jobs are being cut along with the closure of the print version of Self. Executive digital director Carolyn Klystra is to become the new editor in chief of Self while current editor in chief Joyce Chang exits.
WWD also notes falling print circulation for Self but growing traffic at self.com. Self had already reduced its print frequency from 12 issue a year to 10.
The closure of print magazines has been a trend since the Internet became an established medium and has accelerated in recent years.
