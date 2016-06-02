Tribune Publishing Changes Name to Tronc

Tribune Publishing announced today that it will changes its name to Tronc, Inc. The name change will officially become effective on June 20. A new ticker symbol change to TRNC will also become effective on June 20, 2016.

Image: Tronc

Chairman Michael Ferro says in the announcement, "Our industry requires an innovative approach and a fundamentally different way of operating. Our transformation strategy - which has attracted over $114 million in growth capital - is focused on leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve the user experience and better monetize our world-class content in order to deliver personalized content to our 60 million monthly users and drive value for all of our stakeholders. Our rebranding to tronc represents the manner in which we will pool our technology and content resources to execute on our strategy."Twitter users have been poking fun on the new name comparing it to a virus, baby dinosaur name or a hot new club. This kind of negativity does happen with unusual new name changes. The Sci-Fi Channel went through a negative phase when it switched its name to Syfy.Tribune is also launching troncX, a content curation and monetization engine. This name does work for a content engine. Tribune says it will combine its assets with AI technology.Tribune also says it will soon launch a visual content portal at tronc.com . The page contains the multi-colored tronc logo pictured above.

