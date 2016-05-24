Twitter to Give Users More Room for Text in a Tweet

Twitter has announced it is giving users more room for text in a tweet. Tweets will still remain at the 140 character limit but things like media attachments and @names in replies won't count toward your limit.

Image: Twitter

The media attachments that won't count include links to photos, GIFs, videos, and polls. Twitter also says the when you reply to a tweet @names will no longer count toward the 140 character limit. You can also retweet or quote tweet yourself. Twitter also says that tweets that begin with a username will reach all your Twitter followers. Previously, you had to use a period in front of the username to do this.The changes give users more room without breaking the character limit that has made Twitter unique. Twitter says the changes will roll out slowly over the coming months.Twitter also says in the announcement , "In addition to the changes outlined above, we have plans to help you get even more from your Tweets. We're exploring ways to make existing uses easier and enable new ones, all without compromising the unique brevity and speed that make Twitter the best place for live commentary, connections, and conversations."

