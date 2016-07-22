Verizon on Verge of Acquiring Yahoo

Verizon is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire Yahoo. The story could become major news early next week. It is already the top story on Techmeme as we head into the second to the last weekend in July.

Photo: Yahoo

A story in Recode puts the purchase price at around $5 billion. The article quotes a rival bidder as calling Verizion the "safe bet" for Yahoo.Some analysts see the two companies as a good fit. Roger Entner, an analyst with Recon Analytics LLC, tells Bloomberg , "The buyer that could make the most out of these assets has apparently won. No one could get more out of Yahoo’s businesses than Verizon."Yahoo owns the popular Yahoo search portal which provides web search, image search and news. It has popular sports and finance hubs. They also have the Yahoo Mail service and a number of apps. Other Yahoo properties include AOL, Tumblr and Flickr. Marissa Mayer is currently the CEO, President and Director of the Sunnyvale-based Internet giant.There are still other bidders being mentioned as still in play but Verizon seems to have it nearly wrapped up. If the deal goes through it will be interesting to see what happens with Yahoo's many assets and sites. Not everyone thinks a Verizon-Yahoo merger will work. An opinion piece inthinks the merger is a bad idea and says it would be like "Microsoft snapping up CompuServe."

