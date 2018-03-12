Apple Acquires Texture Digital Magazine Subscription Service
Apple announced today that is has acquired Texture, a digital magazine subscription service, from Next Issue Media LLC. The service allows users to subscribe to hundreds of magazines under a single subscription fee. Texture features over 200 magazines.Eddue Cue, senior vice president of Internet Software and Services at Apple, says in the announcement, "We're excited Texture will join Apple, along with an impressive catalog of magazines from many of the world's leading publishers. We are committed to quality journalism from trusted sources and allowing magazines to keep producing beautifully designed and engaging stories for users."
Texture launched in 2010. It currently offers subscription to over 200+ magazine for $9.99 a month. In addition to Apple devices it also supports Android, Kindle Fire and Windows platforms.
John Loughlin, CEO of Next Issue Media / Texture, says, "I'm thrilled that Next Issue Media, and its award-winning Texture app, are being acquired by Apple. The Texture team and its current owners, Condé Nast, Hearst, Meredith, Rogers Media and KKR, could not be more pleased or excited with this development. We could not imagine a better home or future for the service."
Image: Texture