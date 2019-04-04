Meredith Launches Happy Paws Magazine

Meredith Corporation and Fear Free, LLC have announced the launch of Happy Paws magazine. The magazine offers advice for dog and cat owners. It contains articles written by veterinary and pet professional experts. It will debut with the Spring/Summer 2019 issue on newsstands Tuesday, April 9.

Image: Meredith

The magazine features an adorable puppy on the cover and asks the question, "Is Your Dog Happy?" Other articles cover enriching your cat's life, toys for busting pet boredom and advice for managing arthritis in senior pets. Meredith says, "Count on Happy Paws to help you become the best pet owner possible and your cat or dog the happiest pet on earth."Meredith VP and Group Publisher Scott Mortimer says in the announcement, "We're excited to introduce another brand to our portfolio of trusted, relevant and inspiring magazines. Dr. Marty Becker and his team at Fear Free have built a large and engaged audience for our targeted readers with their successful book and large digital following, building a great foundation for the launch of this new title."Fear Free founder Dr. Marty Becker says, "Today's world can be incredibly stressful and overloaded, and it's very common to see dog and cat owners experiencing guilt and stress about the quality of their pets' lives. They worry that their pets are bored and lonely, and in many cases, they're right. Even worse, many dogs and cats feel so much fear, anxiety and stress when going to the veterinarian that they don't receive necessary medical care. We are partnering with Meredith to bring those dedicated pet parents expert resources and tools to provide their pets with the very best life."follows other recent magazine launches from Meredith that includeand