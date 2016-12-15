Instagram Reaches 600 Million User Mark

Instagram announced today that it has reached the 600 million user mark. The Facebook owned social network says 100 million of these users were added in the past six months.

A lot has changed this year, but the Instagram community and the diversity of expression it provides has remained consistent. And you now have more ways to share than ever before with Instagram Stories, live video and disappearing photos and videos in Direct. Additionally, with updated safety tools that give you more control over comments and other parts of your experience, we're working to make Instagram safer than ever for connection and self-expression.

Image: Instagram

