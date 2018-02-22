Kylie Jenner Crushes Snapchat Stock With Tweet

Kylie Jenner has not been using the Snapchat as much lately and she shared the news with her Twitter followers. Kylie wrote, "sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad."

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Image: Kylie Jenner