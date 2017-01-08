Meryl Streep Blasts Donald Trump and Supports Journalists at 2017 Golden Globes

Meryl Streep won and accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2017 Golden Globes. She blasted Donald Trump during her acceptance speech. Streep was a strong supporter of Hillary Clinton during the campaign.

At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Photo: © HFPA

