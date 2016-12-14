Trump Blocked Twitter CEO from Tech Meeting Over Crooked Hillary Emoji

Donald Trump held a meeting in Trump Tower today with executives from major tech companies. Those attending the meeting included Tim Cook from Apple, Jeff Bezos from Amazon, Elon Musk from Tesla, Sheryl Sanberg from Facebook, Satya Nadella from Microsoft and Eric Schmidt and Larry Page from Alphabet. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey did not attend apparently because he was blocked from the meeting.

Photo: Sean Spicer/Twitter

TOPICS :

: TWITTER

TRUMP

EMOJI

