Twitter Separates Direct Messages From People You Follow and People You Don't Follow

On Twitter you can opt-in to receive direct messages from people you don't follow. It used to be all the direct messages would come to the same place. Twitter has changed it so direct messages from people you follow will go into your "Inbox." Messages from people you do't know will go in "Requests."

If you’ve opted-in to get Direct Messages from anyone, messages from people you don’t follow will go into requests. https://t.co/n1qasb7JZC pic.twitter.com/HQY20T5f6t — Twitter (@Twitter) May 30, 2017

Image: Twutter

