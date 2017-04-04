Yahoo and AOL to Become Oath After Verizon Combines Iconic Web Brands

Yahoo and AOL are two of the best known Internet brands. They would be on anyone's list of notable companies that were part of the early days of the Internet. Verizon has apparently decided to do away with both of these strong brand names and merge them into an entity named Oath.

Image: Oath/Verizon

